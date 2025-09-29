Infections Need To Be Treated With Antibiotics

Q I am a 37-year-old married woman. For the last two months my sex life was dull. My husband suggested different sex positions, one being rear entry. At that time I enjoyed it but later, when I urinate there is a burning and itching feeling in my vagina. Is it any disease?

There are two possibilities. The first is that there is additional friction on the anterior (top) wall of the vagina which is being relayed to the posterior (lower) wall of the urinary passage. Anatomically the vagina and the urethra (urinary passage) are separated by a very thin wall. This condition can be handled by changing the coital posture, drinking plenty of water and citrus fruit juices. The second possibility is that you might have contracted an infection of the urethra. The infection has to be treated with appropriate antibiotics. It is better to get checked by your doctor.

Q I am a 26-year-old married woman. During intercourse I can reach orgasm only when I rub my clitoris myself. Is this normal? I wouldn’t ever want my partner to think that he isn’t enough for me. How can I stop this habit?

It is perfectly normal. Sexually, the most sensitive part of a woman’s genitals is the clitoris. This is because it contains the maximum number of sensory nerves. Only when it is rubbed well will the woman have an orgasm. Most people are unaware of this fact. Medical research clearly shows that a great majority of women do not have orgasms in the male-on-top or missionary position. This is because the friction to the clitoris is minimal. The best position is the woman-on-top one. Alternatively, the man can stimulate his female partner with fingers or tongue during sex.

