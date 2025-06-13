Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies At 53

Sunjay Kapur, a prominent figure in India’s automotive industry and chairman of Sona Comstar, a billion-dollar mobility technology corporation, has passed away at the age of 53. Sunjay reportedly died while playing polo at the Guards Polo Club, England, for his team, Aureus, on June 12. He felt suffocated and requested that the game be stopped and subsequently breathed his last. The cause of death is said to be a heart attack, brought on by a tragic quirk of fate.

Billionaire Industrialist Sunjay inherited the business from his late father, Surinder Kapur, who started it in 1995. Today, the company is a worldwide supplier, with offices in India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US. As per the 2025 Forbes Billionaires Index, Sunjay Kapur was ranked #2623 with a net worth of $1.2 billion. Marriages, Divorces, and Family Life Sunjay’s personal life often drew public attention. He was married to Priya Sachdev, an entrepreneur and former model, when he passed away. He was previously married to actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003, who he divorced in 2016. They have two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Before marrying Karisma, Sunjay was married to fashion stylist Nandita Mahtani. An avid polo player and passionate industrialist, he did his schooling at The Doon School in Dehradun. He later earned a BBA in Corporate Strategy and Human Resources from London. He was a U.S. citizen living in New Delhi, and juggled his time between his business ventures and his love for polo tournaments.