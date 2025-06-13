Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies At 53
Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband passed away of a heart attack during a polo match in England, which was triggered by a bee sting
Sunjay Kapur, a prominent figure in India’s automotive industry and chairman of Sona Comstar, a billion-dollar mobility technology corporation, has passed away at the age of 53. Sunjay reportedly died while playing polo at the Guards Polo Club, England, for his team, Aureus, on June 12. He felt suffocated and requested that the game be stopped and subsequently breathed his last. The cause of death is said to be a heart attack, brought on by a tragic quirk of fate.
Billionaire Industrialist
Sunjay inherited the business from his late father, Surinder Kapur, who started it in 1995. Today, the company is a worldwide supplier, with offices in India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US. As per the 2025 Forbes Billionaires Index, Sunjay Kapur was ranked #2623 with a net worth of $1.2 billion.
Marriages, Divorces, and Family Life
Sunjay’s personal life often drew public attention. He was married to Priya Sachdev, an entrepreneur and former model, when he passed away. He was previously married to actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003, who he divorced in 2016. They have two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Before marrying Karisma, Sunjay was married to fashion stylist Nandita Mahtani.
An avid polo player and passionate industrialist, he did his schooling at The Doon School in Dehradun. He later earned a BBA in Corporate Strategy and Human Resources from London. He was a U.S. citizen living in New Delhi, and juggled his time between his business ventures and his love for polo tournaments.
LAST FEW POSTS
l Hours before his sudden death, he shared a condolence message for the Air India plane crash victims. “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash.”
l On June 9, Sunjay Kapoor shared a philosophical post which he captioned “Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the “what ifs” to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the “why nots.”
Confirming the death, business consultant, author and social commentator Suhel Seth, posted a tribute on social media, calling him “a dear friend.” He said Sunjay died of a heart attack caused by inadvertently swallowing a bee during a polo match.
Can a bee trigger a heart attack?
“Cardiologists from across the globe agree that it can, but only in extremely unusual circumstances.”
As a result of an allergic response to an insect sting, inflammation can produce coronary artery spasm, plaque rupture, platelet aggregation, and myocardial infarction; this condition is known as Kounis Syndrome,” says Dr Ashwin Tumkar, Consultant Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda.
Although a bee sting usually won't cause a heart attack, physicians warn that an anaphylactic reaction, the body's strong response to the sting, might induce cardiac arrest. “The cardiovascular system is put to extreme strain in anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction that can lead to a precipitous decrease in blood pressure and obstruction of the airway, making it difficult to breathe, which can further strain the heart,” says Dr Ashwin.