India’s Paw-Some Bravehearts

When it comes to national security, few would imagine a wagging tail and a wet nose on the front lines. Yet, behind many successful military operations in India are sharp eyes, powerful noses, and unshakeable loyalty—the Indian Army’s canine soldiers. These dogs are far more than mascots or pets.

They are trained professionals—military assets, reliable partners, and silent warriors—operating in some of the country’s most high-risk zones. Whether it’s counter-insurgency, search-and-rescue, or detecting explosives, these four-legged soldiers are always mission-ready.

Paw-sitive Training

“Army dogs go through an extremely rigorous process before they are inducted into service,” says Lt. Colonel Narender Singh Thakur from Udhampur, Jammu. Preferred breeds include German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, and Belgian Malinois—selected for their stamina, intelligence, and temperament.

The selection starts early, often when the pups are just a few months old, usually four to six months. Initial assessments usually focus on health, alertness, and basic temperament. But this is only the beginning. These young and adorable pups go a long way in training and passing through rigorous tests and training in service for their country.

“These pups are tested further for stamina, obedience, ability to focus under pressure, and learning speed,” Col. Thakur explains. He further shares that only those who meet these strict standards are selected and sent for formal training.

Colonel Rajeev Bagga (Retd.) says, “The process is methodical and designed to filter in only the most capable canines. Their success rate depends not just on physical fitness, but also on mental acuity and emotional control under high-stress scenarios.”

Dogs On Duty

Once in the field, these army dogs become an integral part of their units. They have repeatedly proven their worth in real-world missions—locating hidden explosives, sniffing out arms caches, helping neutralise threats, and even aiding in the capture or elimination of militants in dense forests and urban hideouts. In disaster zones, especially during floods, landslides, and earthquakes, army dogs have been critical in locating survivors trapped under debris. Their unmatched olfactory abilities, combined with agility and discipline, make them indispensable in both war and peace.

Col Rajeev Bagga shares the wide array of critical and mission-essential tasks these army dogs cater to. He says, “From the detection of explosives, weapons and narcotics to the guarding of strategic and sensitive military installations, these army dogs go a long way.” Other pursuits also include the tracking of suspects, search and rescue missions, scouting and reconnaissance, especially in unpredictable terrains. Col. Rajeev says, “Thanks to their exceptional sense of smell, hearing and agility, these army dogs are an invaluable asset to Indian warfare.”

Respect & Rest

After a long tenure of service, army dogs typically retire after 8 to 10 years of active service. However, retirement is not solely based on age. Other gruesome factors, such as the onset of age-related illness or the development of chronic health conditions, usually take a toll on the performance levels of these brave hearts.

While their missions and boots are off, these four-legged soldiers then step into a much quieter chapter of life. One that often goes unnoticed by those around. Col Narender says, “Earlier, army dogs had limited options, but now the Indian army has taken apt steps to ensure that they live with dignity even post-retirement.” Col Narender shares that those army dogs who suffer health-related conditions are taken care of by the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) at Meerut, along with other vets.

Col Rajeev adds, “Many of these dogs are placed for adoption post-retirement under structured and officially managed programs.” He shares that most post-retirement avenues range from adoption by former handlers and their families to adoption programs for civilians or other approved animal welfare organisations.

Some of these little ones are also shifted to the Canine Geriatric Centre at Meerut, where they are looked after

till their demise. Col Narender adds, “In some cases, they are gifted to special schools where they are looked after with utmost care to both their emotional and physical needs.”

Top Service Record

Our unsung heroes serve all through their lives and expect nothing in return. Through countless operations, they have held their heads high, wagged their tails out and have stood by their handlers with unflinching courage. However, even the bravest of soldiers grow old and need their share of rest.

Their tails may indeed wag a little slower now. Their steps may not be as firm or sharp. But what stays unchanged is this: that in every army dog lives a warrior -- a silent sentinel who wears his country’s safety on his sleeve not for fame, but for loyalty.

Many of these four-legged soldiers silently continue to live on in every victory of war. It’s time we all owed these bravehearts a paw-some bow!

Canine Combats

• The preferred dog breeds for services in the Army include German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, and Belgian Malinois.

• These dogs are selected for their stamina, intelligence, and temperament.

Silent Heroes

Kent: Kent was a female Labrador trained to sniff explosives, weapons and intruders. She was deployed in J&K. On Sept 12, 2023, Kent was leading a group of soldiers during a search operation in Rajouri district. She bravely shielded her handler from the bullet shots that came from terrorists and took hits herself.

Phantom: A German Shepherd sacrificed his life during service while accompanying army soldiers. The group was closing in on terrorists trapped in the Sunderbani sector of J&K’s Akhnoor area.

Did You Know?

The army dogs (four-legged soldiers) are trained for the following:

• Detection of explosives, weapons and narcotics

• Guarding strategic and sensitive military installations

• Tracking and apprehending infiltrators or suspects

• Locating missing persons or civilians in combat zones

• Search and rescue missions in disaster-affected environments

The Military Working Dog Selection Test (MWDST) evaluates Army dogs on:

• Physical capabilities such as strength, endurance and speed.

• Mental characteristics like fearlessness, concentration, sociability and obedience.

• Temperament: ensuring the dog can operate effectively with various handlers and under different terrains.