Indian Lives Matter Too

A pall of gloom and fear has seeped in among the Indian student community after a series of deadly attacks on Indian-origin students in the United States (US) since January 2024. Many Indian students head to the US, the UK, and Canada for higher studies to secure a better future. However, some end up being victims of murder, suicide, and savage attacks. In the past month, there have been nearly a dozen fatal attacks on Indian-origin students in the US and Canada.

String of Attacks

On February 4, the entire world watched in horror when a profusely bleeding Syed Mazhar Ali pleaded for help in a viral video. Syed was chased, assaulted, and robbed by four unidentified men near his house in Chicago. Syed is pursuing a Master’s Degree at Indiana Wesleyan University. The targeting of Indian students in the US and Canada is not a sporadic occurrence but rather a recurring pattern that has gained significant attention in recent years. Many speculate the reason behind the crime as hatred, racism, or community ignorance. On February 1, Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, an Indian-origin student at the Lindner School of Business, University of Cincinnati was found dead in Ohio. The Consulate General of India in New York released a statement asserting that “no foul play is suspected” in Benigeri's death. This is not an isolated case. On January 16, 2024, Vivek Saini (25), a management graduate was brutally hammered to death (hit 50 times on the head) by a homeless drug addict, Julian Faulkner (53) at a department store in Lithonia City, Georgia. Vivek’s relatives claimed that his murder was a “hate crime.”

Sameer Kamath’s suicide, Akul Dhawan’s death due to hypothermia, Jaahnavi Kandula’s death after being hit by a police car, and Neel Acharya’s mysterious demise in the US are numerous other cases on the list of deaths of Indian students in the US. Gurvinder Nath (24), who worked as a food delivery partner in Canada, was killed after he was assaulted during a deadly carjacking in December 2023. In December 2022, Pawanpreet Kaur was shot in Mississauga, Ontario province at a Petro-Canada gas station where she was working overnight. Her parents ‘regret sending her off to Canada.’

Govt Assurances

In view of the series of attacks on Indian-origin students, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti recently told ANI that the US was doing everything possible to assure Indians that the United States is a “wonderful place to study and be safe.” “Our heart always is touched when any tragedy occurs, whether it is a life taken by somebody or any violence — no matter who they are. We are very committed to making sure that Indians know that the US is a wonderful place to study and to be safe,” said Garcetti.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too told the media that the welfare of Indian students studying abroad is one of the foremost priorities of the government. Jaishankar said, “As per the information available with the ministry, 403 incidents of death of Indian students abroad have been reported since 2018 due to various reasons including natural causes, accidents, and medical conditions.” He further mentioned that Canada tops the list with 91 cases followed by the UK (48), Russia (40), and the US (36).

Lifelong Scars

The impact of such deadly attacks leaves lasting emotional and psychological scars on the victims, their families, and the student community. Yash (23), a graduate student who went to Canada for studies in December 2022 says that he has experienced prejudice far too often. “Last year, the government legalised non-medical cocaine in specific quantities in British Columbia. A couple struggling with drug addiction came in through the back door arguing over money. When the manager at his workplace refused and instructed him to leave, he pulled out his knife and injured the manager.”

Yash adds, “Many Canadians despise Indians because they believe we are the ones who end up with their jobs, and they make inappropriate comments about us.” Srinivas Nallabot, a Principal Software engineer, whose 21-year-old daughter studies at Grand Valley State University, Michigan says, “We are constantly worried about our daughter. We send our kids to enhance their skills and learn, not to live a luxurious life. When such incidents happen, fear and anxiety levels are high.”

Complex Issue

It’s no secret that South Asians are often under the wrath of racial slurs and discrimination as outsiders or threats, fostering an environment of prejudice and hostility. With the diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, matters get worse when it comes to immigrant ethnicity, especially Indians. It not only fosters a sense of “otherness” but also fuels resentment.

Sudhanshu Kaushik, Executive Director of the North American Association of Indian Students says, “Structural barriers, lack of representation, and visa restrictions hinder Indian students' acclimation in the US, forcing them into unsafe areas for job prospects as campus employment is limited. This often jeopardises their safety. Despite being the largest minority group, young Indians have less or no community groups to vouch for them.”

Kaushik opines that we must not scapegoat the blame to only racial crimes. “We need to consider the lack of support structures and accessibility for Indians. There are ways, reforms, support from universities and immigration authorities that can help and assist,” he says. A lot of Indians are unaware of the rights in a foreign land, and the protection and support groups available. Additionally, the lack of comprehensive data on hate crimes and underreporting due to fear of retaliation or mistrust in law enforcement complicates efforts.

Ayush Bansal, CEO and founder at iDreamCareer says that Indian students who are going for education, upskilling, and better opportunities have done well abroad.

“However, in the last two years, many study abroad companies, operating on the agent model, marketed the dream of studying abroad as a great opportunity for everyone. Some students who went abroad saw unfortunate incidents. Some committed suicide especially in Canada as they could not even complete their education. This was also owing to the pressure of paying back the loans their families had taken to send their kids abroad.” Bansal believes that the increasing rate of deaths will impact the overall sentiment for Indians.

TRAGIC ENDS

Feb 5, 2024: Sameer Kamath (23), an Indian-American student at Purdue University was found dead in a nature preserve in Indiana (case of suicide)

Feb 4, 2024: Syed Mazhar Ali was chased, assaulted and robbed by four unidentified men near his house in Chicago

Feb 1, 2024: Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, an Indian-origin student was found dead in Ohio

Jan 29, 2024: Neel Acharya, a student was found dead inside the university campus after he went missing in Indiana

Jan 20, 2024: Akul B Dhawan (18), an Indian-American student was found dead with signs of hypothermia near the University of Illinois

Jan 16, 2024: Vivek Saini (25) an Indian student was fatally attacked by a drug addict in Lithonia, Georgia

