India Mourns Asrani

Tributes have been pouring in for veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, fondly known simply as Asrani, who passed away in Mumbai on Monday after a brief illness. He was 84.

With a career spanning more than 50 years and over 300 films, Asrani carved a niche as one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved comic actors. His unforgettable portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Sholay (1975) — a hilarious parody of Adolf Hitler, remains etched in Bollywood history.

“The one who brought smiles to everyone’s faces is no longer among us. His passing is an irreparable loss to both Hindi cinema and our hearts,” his family shared in a heartfelt statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Asrani a “gifted entertainer” whose performances “added joy and laughter to countless lives.”

“He was admitted following breathing issues. We were told by the doctors that water had accumulated in his lungs,” Asrani’s manager Babubhai Thiba told PTI. Asrani had acted in over 300 films in a career spanning over five decades.

Heartfelt goodbyes...

Aamir Khan Productions, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Asrani — a true icon whose wit, warmth, and unforgettable performances lit up generations of cinema lovers.”

Ramesh Sippy, remembered him as “the actor who was born to play the jailer.”

Akshay Kumar too paid his respects, posting a photo with Asrani and recalling their collaborations. “From Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan, Welcome, and our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan… I’ve worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry,” he wrote on X.

Singer Adnan Sami, “I had the honour of working and spending time with him when I requested him to appear in my music video — and he generously agreed to reenact his legendary ‘Jailor’ character. His kindness and charm will always stay with me,” he wrote.

Quiet farewell as per his wishes

According to family sources, Asrani had expressed a desire for a quiet and dignified departure from this world. Despite his fame, he wished to be remembered as a common man. He had instructed his wife, Manju, to avoid any public commotion or media attention following his death.