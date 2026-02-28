In The Neck Of Time

If you are one of those dealing with a sagging ‘turkey neck’ or ‘crepey neck’ then you are not alone. With age, the skin around the neck starts to sag. In fact, the neck is often referred to as the 'tell-tale' area of ageing and can reveal more about our years. But of late, neck skincare has gained focus as the age at which the neck starts to wrinkle has reduced. Most of us take facial care seriously, but the neck is also prone to wrinkles and signs of ageing. Now, neck skin care has shifted from a secondary concern to a primary focus in beauty routines.

Neck Lines

Neck lines are horizontal or vertical wrinkles that appear on the neck because of skin folding and loss of elasticity. “Apart from ageing, other causes include frequent phone or screen use (tech neck), poor posture, sun exposure, dryness, and lack of skincare of the neck area. Repeated downward movement causes skin creasing over time, and there can be early wrinkles seen at a younger age.” Says Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermato-logist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai.

It is common to see middle-aged women with well-maintained facial skin. However, upon closer examination, the signs of ageing are often more prominent on the neck, such as horizontal lines, sagging and a crepey texture. “The neck has thinner skin, fewer oil glands and is subject to frequent movement, resulting in increased creasing. Also, chronic sun exposure, with minimal application of sunscreen to this area, can accelerate premature ageing,” says Dr Madhuri Agarwal, Dermatologist and Founder of Yavana Skin and Hair Clinic.

Beyond Jawline

The skincare routine you use on your face should also be applied to your neck. Use the same products and don’t stop at your jawline. Daily apply vitamin C serum, sunscreen with SPF 50. Vitamin C supports collagen production and defends against free radicals from pollution, and at night, use retinol. If your neck is sensitive, begin with 0.25% or 0.3% retinol and gradually increase to 0.5% or 1% over several months. “Retinol promotes cell turnover and collagen production and is effective for wrinkles. Opt for moisturisers containing peptides and ceramides (for hydration). Once a week, consider exfoliating to remove dead skin cells. Go for a neck-specific cream with firming ingredient which are designed for the fragile neck area,” states Dr Madhuri.

Simran Bhana, a certified yoga instructor from Kaivalyadhama, a yoga research institute, and a public relations professional, states, “Prevention is easier than correction. Early and consistent neck care is key to maintaining youthful skin. Engaging in regular face and neck exercises increases muscle elasticity and tone, naturally leading to firmer skin and delaying the occurrence of wrinkles”

Rejuvenation Nods

Neck rejuvenation has increased in recent years, with many aesthetic patients. The age range includes people in their late 30s and early 40s, and due to increased awareness, the fact that "tech neck" contributes to early neck lines. Neck lines can be managed using a combination approach rather than a single procedure. PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy is recommended to improve skin quality from within by boosting collagen and giving the neck a more even texture. "Botox is used to relax prominent platysmal bands, making the neck smoother. Chemical peels tend to improve pigmentation, fine lines, and skin tone by renewing the surface layer of the skin. These treatments are customised to the patient’s age, skin type, and concern so that the neck can look smoother,” says Dr Shareefa.

Skin boosters are injectable treatments formulated with hyaluronic acid. They are designed to disperse evenly within the skin tissue. “These treatments enhance hydration, improve overall skin quality, and gradually stimulate collagen production,” says Dr Madhuri.

Modern Neckflix

Radiofrequency microneedling uses tiny needles and heat to boost collagen production and tighten neck skin. “People with active infections, certain medications or who are pregnant are advised to avoid this treatment. Botulinum toxin is used for platysmal neck bands, relaxing muscle tension to smooth the contour, a technique called the "Nefertiti lift." It is not effective for loose skin or horizontal wrinkles. The procedure is quick, with effects in a few days up to four to six months. The side effects are uncommon but may include temporary swallowing issues or bruising,” says Dr Madhuri.

Many find neck ageing distressing, but a combination of skincare and new treatments can improve appearance if addressed early and consistently.

Celebs Take The Neck Step

• Halle Berry believes that "skincare doesn't stop at the chin “as the neck is an extension of the face and requires cleansing, exfoliation, and hydration.

• Jennifer Aniston's neck care involves using products with ingredients like retinol, peptides, etc., and facial massage with tools focusing on the décolletage and neck for firmness and anti-ageing, according to her facialist.

• Kriti Sanon stated in an interview that: “We forget that the face is connected to the neck, and our generation has something called ‘tech lines Everything you put on your face, put it till your décolletage.”

• Kim Kardashian has revealed in her show that

she receives Botox injections in her neck, a procedure referred to in the aesthetic industry as "TrapTox" or "Neck Tox".

NECK-ST LEVEL EXERCISE

A few neck exercises that will help you with good posture and make you feel and look younger. (Courtesy: Simran Bhana)

Camel Pose

1. Position yourself with both your knees hip-width apart on the mat and feet pointed back.

2. Place both hands on the lower back

3. Breathe in, arch your back and neck downward and shift your hips forward

4. Place your palms on your toes or the soles of your feet and hold the position,

Fish Pose

1. Lie on your back with your legs together and arms on either side.

2. Rotate your arms, with each palm placed flat on the mat near the ears

3. With the support of your arms, raise your head and neck and gently lower your head until the crown touches the mat.

4. Place both elbows near the thighs and hold the pose for a few minutes.

Neck Rotations

1. Sit in a cross-legged position

2. Gently rotate

your neck clockwise a few times

3. After a pause, rotate anticlockwise