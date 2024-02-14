Kangana Ranaut, the chief guest at the Razakar trailer launch in Mumbai, arrived in a South Indian ensemble, earning praise. When asked if she could be dubbed the “Southern Siren,” she responded, “Southern Siren! Of course. In my mind, I’m definitely a South Indian. I love to look like a South Indian. I am working so much down South, that their lifestyle has an impact on my mind. I’m going to Chennai for the shoot of my film straight after attending this trailer launch of Razakar.”

Her focus on South Indian cinema has earned her acclaim from filmmakers and audiences alike, solidifying her status as a favourite among Southern audiences. Kangana’s dedication to projects down South has significantly reduced her presence in Mumbai, reflecting her commitment to her newfound focus.

“I love to look like a South Indian. I am working so much down South, that their lifestyle has an impact on my mind.” — KANGANA RANAUT