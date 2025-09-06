IMP Turns Indie Hustle Into Structure

What troubles the music scene is not talent but traction; artists are judged by their numbers instead of their notes. IMP, the Independent Music Platform, is setting out to change that balance.

Founded by Siddharth Bhargav, the Hyderabad-based startup has just launched its IMP app, a space where more than 1,000 artists have already signed up. For once, portfolios aren’t just about pretty grids or follower counts; they are structured, professional, and built to land opportunities. “Most music-tech platforms today are built for consumption. IMP is built for artists,” Siddharth says, calling it “an unorthodox experiment” that flips the limelight back to creators.

On the ground, IMP-X — the platform’s live events arm — has already built credibility. In just over three years, it has hosted more than 400 artists across 80 shows, including Hyderabad’s first homegrown music festival. The direct payouts and professional organisation have won the trust of musicians across the country.

For Rahul Ram of Indian Ocean, that trust is crucial. “IMP hopes to be a one-stop shop for independent artists,” he says, pointing to how rare it is for a platform to serve as both a discovery engine and an ecosystem. Singer Mohan Kannan puts it more simply: “IMP is on a selfless mission to create platforms for musicians like us, and we highly appreciate them for it.”

Hyderabad-based artist Yashwant Nag saw it firsthand. “Thanks to IMP for curating an epic show in Hyderabad,” he says. “You’ve done an outstanding job. We’re fully behind you.”

For singer-songwriter Priyanka Nath, the difference was in the details. “My experience with IMP has been seamless. At no point did I have to worry about anything as an artist, be it before, during, or after the show.”

Other musicians stress what IMP is moving away from — vanity metrics. “Venues approach bands asking about their Instagram followers, which is unrelated to their artistic value,” notes Joanna. “IMP creates visibility, and that’s admirable.”

Artists who once had to push endlessly for scraps of visibility now find a framework built for them. “This is only the beginning of a new wave,” Siddharth believes. “One that puts independent talent at the centre.”