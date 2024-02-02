I’m proud to be called Southern Siren

Mannara Chopra, cousin to Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra on her father’s side, predominantly works in Telugu and Hindi films. She made her Tollywood debut with Prema Geema Jantha Nai and in Hindi with the thriller Zid, both in 2014. The Bigg Boss reality show gave her wider recognition. Here she is, answering a barrage of questions:

Tell us about your BB journey

I am very happy with my journey and humbled too. It has been crazy. I didn’t know I would get so much love from the public. It feels great to learn that they are connecting with my journey.

Given your experience with Munawar, what do you think about modern-day friendship?

True friendship is not easily found today. I have seen that a lot of people’s faces have changed since I left the BB House. I realised the meaning of true friendship after I left the BB House.

Your fans were rooting for you, weren’t they?

Yeah, a lot of people told me they wanted me to win. I should have worked on my social media before going (into the BB House). I think that’s where I missed out, but it’s OK. At least I can say that I was true to myself, and did not project a fake front at all — jo dil mein hai woh zubaan pey hai!

Towards the end of BB 17 you had struck up a pretty good friendship with Arun from Hyderabadi, isn’t it?

Arun anna really supported me and Hyderabadis have shown me a lot of love. I am humbled.

Having done a reality show for the first time, what is your takeaway? Any message?

My takeaway is, ‘Just be real.’ If you want to be in a personality show, you need to be real and never put on any sort of alternate personality. And my message —‘Love me, keep appreciating me and get the good vibes with Mannara.’

What did you feel when you met your family after coming out of the house?

My father wasn’t well while I was inside, but they were so strong. When I learnt of his health after I came out, I felt a little bad, but I understood that the show needed to go on. Needless to say, I inherit my strength from my family. We discussed so many episodes while I was inside the BB House.

You sound and look so much like your sisters!

It’s in the blood!

Madhu Chopra and Priyanka were vocal about you being in the BB House and wanted you to win, didn’t they?

My aunt and Priyanka di offer unwavering support, sending uplifting messages. In our large, loving Punjabi family, the bonds are strong. I was addressed as Punjabi Bachcha in the house, and it felt nice. The love of my family, including the extended family, means a lot to me.

You started your film journey in Tollywood, right? Can we call you the ‘Southern Siren’?

Yes, I am so proud to be called the ‘Southern Siren’. Hyderabad is home. I get love from the people there. I will soon be leaving for Hyderabad, as it’s home for me.

What’s your current work situation like in Tollywood and Bollywood?

I have a release with Raj Tharun. It’s a role that’s the opposite of my bubbly and chirpy personality. There are so many things in the offing. I will be announcing them soon.