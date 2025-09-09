I’m Proud of How I Look: Akshay Kumar

Facing life with grace, dignity, restraint and humour — that’s the secret formula behind birthday boy Akshay Kumar’s youthfulness!

Akshay, who turned 58 on September 9, says he has absolutely no fear of aging. Though some fans say the salt-and-pepper beard makes him look older, he is unconcerned about the years piling up.

“I’m proud of how I look. I’m not running off on secret trips, shoving needles in my face and drinking youth potions. I’m my own self, I have no vices. I don’t smoke or drink. I take care of myself. I’ve never tried to be someone I’m not,” he says forcefully.

The star’s recipe for a healthy life? “We should embrace our natural growth, not hide from it. Why would I show you a fake version of me? If you’re a real fan, you’ll want to see me, not a version squeezed out from a bottle,” he asserts.