‘I’m Ok With Not-So-Good Stuff Being Written About Me’

Fresh off the success of her Tamil film Kuberra, the 29-year-old actor remains one of the most in-demand stars in Indian cinema today. But even as her popularity soars, she continues to face criticism for her choices from the audience.

In conversation with Barkha Dutt at the inaugural session of We The Women in London, Rashmika was asked how she deals with the constant scrutiny of her professional and personal life. She responded, “We live in a society where everyone has an opinion, and that is something people celebrate. I believe I signed up for this. Being a public figure, I can’t expect people to write only good things about me. When they write not-so-great stuff, I’m okay with that too.”

She also addressed the backlash over her role in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film’s depiction of toxic masculinity angered many viewers, and Rashmika drew flak for playing a submissive character. Defending her performance, she said, “There are grey characters in each one of us. Sandeep Reddy told the story of a messed-up character, and it seems people celebrated it because it brought in the numbers. I wasn’t really disturbed by the backlash.” She currently has four films in hand, but shares that she has to fight to seek respect for her craft and ensure fair compensation.

“We all have bills to pay,” she remarked. “But there are times when filmmakers say the budget is tight and ask if I’d still be willing to do the role. With the kind of love I’m receiving from the audience, I’m okay letting go of the money. I’d even pay from my pocket if I truly believed in the film. I’d do it for my audience.”