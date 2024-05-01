I’m not going to opt for an arranged marriage

Faria Abdullah opens up about her role in the upcoming family entertainer Aa Okkati Adakku, slated for release soon. Known for her breakout role in Jathi Ratnalu, Faria describes her character as “free-flowing,” contrasting with Allari Naresh’s disciplined persona.

“She doesn’t like to lead her life in a structured, planned way,” Faria explains. “I relate to the character since I go with the flow in life. But sometimes, you have to plan things in advance.”

Faria highlights that the film’s humour arises naturally from the protagonist’s situations rather than relying on slapstick. “Expect a tragicomic style of comedy,” she hints, promising an engaging narrative.

Aa Okkati Adakku explores societal pressures around marriage, reflecting on unrealistic expectations in partner selection. “Arranged marriages still prevail in our society,” Faria notes. “Matrimony sites now dominate the matchmaking landscape.”

Discussing her views on marriage, Faria candidly expresses a preference for love marriage. “Companionship is beautiful,” she reflects. “I am surely not going to opt for an arranged marriage. My parents have approved of my wish.”

Despite her rising stature, Faria values diverse roles, even in cameo appearances. “Sometimes, I don’t mind a film with less screen time,” she shares. “In Ravanasura, I didn’t play the lead man’s love interest. I did it because I wanted to work with Ravi Teja sir.”