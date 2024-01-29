I’m loving 2024

“I will be shooting for one film after another this year,” says Nushrratt Bharuccha. There is Chhorii 2 and Aapke Padoos Mein. One more film will be announced soon. And then there will be film releases. It feels amazing. I am very happy, as 2024 is going to be a great year professionally for me.”The actress says Aapke Padoos Mein is very close to her heart, as it was the kind of story that she had long wanted to tell, and it seemed as if she had manifested it.Nushrratt, who has just returned from a rejuvenating holiday with family and friends in Kashmir, Dubai and other places, seems unfazed by the ‘misogynist’ tag given to the film Animal. “I am used to it,” she explains. “I’ve heard it since Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which collected more than a crore of rupees at the box office, and was declared a huge hit. The audience must have liked the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal too, for it to have earned `600 crore. So, we need to ask the audience about this term [misogynist]” she says.“I have watched and loved the film and the audiences too have liked it and thronged to theatres,” she notes.Though she did not attend the Ram Mandir consecration, the actress says she watched the big, event on TV.Nushrratt adds that she and the team of the film Ram Setu were lucky to have got the chance to visit the sacred place while it was under construction, during the shooting of the movie. “I will definitely visit the temple soon, but Bhagwan ka bulava aana chahiye… (God has to call),” she signs off.