‘I’m here to entertain people’

Rashmika Mandanna doesn’t make light of her current status as ‘The Girl with the Midas Touch.’ The actor, who has had handles such as ‘Golden Girl’ and ‘National Crush’ prefixed to her name, shares that she is going through a phase of introspection.

“I just feel like this is what destiny has got me too. I had never thought I’d be an actor. Today I am, and I’ve done several films, and worked with such amazing human beings, but I don’t look at myself as a star. I feel like I am a normal girl just doing a nine-to-six job and coming back home. I feel like I’m living in the best of both worlds. I know all of this can go anytime. All of this can come to you at any time. It’s not a permanent thing, and I can’t get obsessed with it. I don’t relate to fame. I just feel like it’s come to me because of the love from the audience, and I’m very grateful for it,” she says.

Basking in the blockbuster success of her recent period drama Chhaava opposite Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika’s next is Sikander. The casting of the 28-year-old Rashmika opposite the 59-year-old Salman Khan had many wondering if it would work, but the preview of the Eid dance number ‘Zohra Jabeen’ from the film has silenced naysayers.

Film Analyst Girsh Wankhede says, “Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most captivating and versatile actresses in the Indian film industry today. Her appeal transcends regional boundaries, making her a quintessential representation of Indian beauty on a global scale. One of her standout qualities is her affable and lovable personality, which resonates with audiences across different cultures. This charm not only endears her to fans but also makes her a perfect fit for a variety of roles.”

The recent successes of her films Pushpa 1 & 2, Animal and Chhaava have made her the bona fide lucky charm of the industry, trade analyst Ramesh Bala says. He feels Rashmika has an ‘X factor.’ “She made her debut in Kirik Party in Kannada but became known beyond Karnataka. She moved to Tollywood with Geetha Govindam which made her very popular. Many actresses look good and act well, but Rashmika has a certain distinctiveness. She has got pan-India fame, and thanks to the diversity of projects, she has struck a good balance between her popularity and charm.”

Decoding the Rashmika phenomenon, Girish Wankhede says the actor has struck a fine equilibrium when it comes to her on-screen collaborations. “She has worked with some of the biggest superstars in the industry (Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu). It has not only enhanced her visibility but has also allowed her to grow as an actress. Her dancing ability also sets her apart. This combination of acting and dancing prowess ensures that she leaves a lasting impression on viewers.”

Film Critic Joginder Tuteja, impressed with her maintaining her place in an otherwise testosterone-driven narrative like Animal, says the success of her films has enhanced her equity as an actor. However, he looks forward to seeing her in quintessential hero-heroine projects. “In Animal and Chhaava, she is a reasonable part of a big set-up, and the same applies to Sikander, since it is a Salman Khan-helmed narrative. But one needs to see her also stand out on her own and hold the attention of audiences in a film where she has an equal role alongside the leading man. Her debut Hindi film Goodbye went unnoticed, even though she performed well. Yes, she is a fine actor, but what eventually matters is how she will hold her own, and retain audience attention when there is just her and the hero.”

No method to madness

“I’m here to entertain people, and keep on doing films which are educational as well as movies which are pure entertainment but tell great stories as well. I’m here to make people like me, laugh with me, cry with me, and make them feel the same emotions that I am feeling on screen. Honestly, I have stopped distinguishing between the two. Now it’s just that I want to be a part of great storytelling, and good filmmaking, and I want to work with really nice people, this is of utmost priority for me in life,” says Rashmika.

