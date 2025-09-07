“I’m Excited To See Where My Character’s Journey Goes”

Ananya Panday, who charmed audiences as the stylish and witty fashionista in Season 1 of Karan Johar’s Call Me Bae, is set to return with even more glamour, attitude, and mojo.

Confirming that Season 2 is on its way, Ananya says, “We start shooting in October. I’m quite excited to see where my character's journey takes her next, especially in terms of her looks and attitude.”The actor admits she was drawn to the show because of its Kareena Kapoor connection. “I've grown up loving Kareena Kapoor’s Poo from K3G, Cher from Clueless, and Alexis from Schitt’s Creek. Playing a character that pays tribute to all my favourites-while being original-has been a dream come true," she says.Ananya’s connection with Bae was instant. “I'm grateful Call Me Bae came my way— it’s exactly the kind of show I grew up loving: a mix of chick flick, romance, drama, and fun. Even though it’s lighthearted, the show still tackles important and relevant issues.”Looking ahead, Ananya is brimming with confidence. “Season 1 was my most challenging project since it was my first time headlining a series. I feel much more assured about Season 2. OTT’s long format allows you to explore a character deeply, in ways films can’t, as so much backstory is often left out in a 120-minute runtime. I hope audiences enjoy Season 2 as much as the first, so I can continue playing Bae and grow with her over future seasons.”