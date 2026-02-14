‘I’m Chasing Characters Who Stay With Me’

From a Goan hitwoman to grieving army wife and now a gritty cop, Mona Singh has been showcasing the many facets of her talent of late. Here she is, talking about how she has been bringing these varied characters to life on screen

Versatility has become your middle name, after playing so many varied roles recently. How do you do it?

I think I’ve always believed that if a character scares me a little, I should probably say Yes to it. I don’t approach roles thinking of versatility as a goal; it’s more about truth. A Goan Mama [Happy Patel], a grieving Sikh mother [Border 2], or a gritty cop [Kohraa 2] may look very different on paper, but emotionally they all come from very human places. I try to peel away the ‘type’ and focus on the woman underneath. If I’m honest about that, the rest somehow falls into place.

How emotionally drained were you after Border 2?

Border 2 was very personal for me. It was an ode to my father, who fought the 1971 war when he was in his early twenties, and lost his foot to a landmine, just as shown in the story. I’ve grown up seeing first-hand, what it means for families when a soldier goes to war. Because of that, understanding my character came instinctively to me. Yes, it was emotionally draining, but it was also deeply cathartic. It felt like I was paying tribute, not just to my father, but to so many families who serve silently alongside their soldiers.

What was it like working with Sunny Deol?

It was an absolute dream. I’ve been an ardent fan since forever. He has this incredible presence, but off camera, he’s warm, generous, and deeply respectful as a co-actor. Sharing the screen with him in a story like Border 2 made the experience even more special for me.

How do you find such meaty roles?

I genuinely believe good writing finds you when you’re patient and honest about the kind of work you want to do. I’ve reached a stage where I’m not chasing quantity; I’m chasing characters that stay with. I also think it’s about saying No. Every No creates space for something better.

Does workload impact your home life?

I won’t lie; it is a lot. Time becomes your biggest luxury. But I’ve learned to be very present wherever I am. When I’m working, I give it everything I have. When I’m home, I try to disconnect and just be myself. Balance isn’t about doing everything perfectly; it’s about being honest with yourself and the people you love. Some days you get it right, some days you don’t, and that’s okay.

Right now you are being feted for your stoic cop’s role in Kohraa 2, isn’t it?

I’m really excited about Kohraa 2. Stepping into the role of a layered, flawed, emotionally complex cop has been incredibly fulfilling. It’s gritty, intense, and doesn’t offer easy answers—that’s what drew me in. I’m grateful to play women with depth and agency across formats and genres. As long as the stories challenge me and push me out of my comfort zone, I’ll keep saying Yes.