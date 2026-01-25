‘I’ll Work Hard, Will Get My Due for That Some Day’

Vedang Raina, who recently broke up with Khushi Kapoor, talks about how he is coping with the rough ride, and what his career dreams are.

Q Recent months have been tough on you. What has that taught you about life and relationships?

I’m focussed like never before. I’ve found a new drive and passion in what I’m doing, and I’m treating everything that I’m working on like it’s my last chance. That keeps me going. It’s made me comfortable with not being seen, not attending a lot of events, not being that active on social media. I’ve learned patience and what really matters in life.

Q Do you feel like an outsider in Bollywood, with the star kids getting a major portion of the cake while talented newcomers like you get the crumbs?

This conversation in my opinion is endless. Some people inherently have an advantage over others in some field or the other in life. And similarly they have a disadvantage in other ways. What’s in my control is with what lens I want to see this. I consider myself lucky and I’ll always stick to that. I’m lucky I’m even here. The rest is all bonus. I’ll work hard and I believe that I’ll get my due for that in some way or the other. The rest is not in my control.

Q As a singer-actor, wouldn’t you like to bring back the era of playback singing?

Well, I don’t know how much I can bring back, but I definitely want to pursue my singing. More than that, I want to create my own music. I have a real passion for that, and I’m simultaneously going to work on that craft as well. Maybe someday I’ll end up releasing something as well.

Q Who are the directors and actors you look up to?

There’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir, there’s Vikramaditya Motwane, Karan Johar, Aditya Dhar, Shoojit Sircar. I’ve looked up to Ranveer and Ranbir since I’ve started acting. My dream co-stars would be Kay Kay Menon sir, Rani ma’am and Bachchan Sir.

