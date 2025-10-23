Ilaiyaraaja vs Mythri Movie Makers: Another Legal Tune Begins

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has initiated another legal battle, this time against Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Dude, and Sony Music. The composer has filed a case in the Madras High Court, alleging that two of his classic songs — Karuttha Machan and Nooru Varusham — were used in the film without his consent.

Justice N. Senthil Kumar has reportedly granted Ilaiyaraaja permission to proceed with legal action against the film’s makers.

This follows a similar case earlier this year, when the Court directed the removal of Ilaiyaraaja’s compositions from Good Bad Ugly, an upcoming Ajith Kumar starrer, also produced by Mythri Movie Makers.