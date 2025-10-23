Ilaiyaraaja vs Mythri Movie Makers: Another Legal Tune Begins
Composer alleges misuse of his songs in the film Dude
Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has initiated another legal battle, this time against Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Dude, and Sony Music. The composer has filed a case in the Madras High Court, alleging that two of his classic songs — Karuttha Machan and Nooru Varusham — were used in the film without his consent.
Justice N. Senthil Kumar has reportedly granted Ilaiyaraaja permission to proceed with legal action against the film’s makers.
This follows a similar case earlier this year, when the Court directed the removal of Ilaiyaraaja’s compositions from Good Bad Ugly, an upcoming Ajith Kumar starrer, also produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story