Ilaiyaraaja Can No Longer Claim Copyright Over His Songs

There were several unverified reports recently claiming that the legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja was “giving” his songs to various producers eager to cash in on nostalgia. That, however, is not the case. The Delhi High Court has passed an order stating that a substantial number of songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja do not belong to him, but to the music company that holds their rights.

In recent months, Ilaiyaraaja had asserted copyright claims over many of his compositions and had even secured favourable orders from the Madras High Court directing the removal of those songs. But the tide has now turned. The Delhi High Court has delivered a significant setback to the maestro in his legal battle with Saregama. In an interim order, the court restrained Ilaiyaraaja from using or commercially exploiting several sound recordings and musical works, holding that the copyrights are vested with the music company and that any claim by the composer over them is not legally tenable.