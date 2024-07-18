IIM Lov’in IIT Matrimonials

In a world where elite degrees open doors to prestigious careers, could they also unlock the key to finding true love? Welcome to the world of elite matchmaking platforms, where India’s intellectual crème de la crème seeks not just partners, but equals in both heart and brain, their one true shot at intellectual compatibility.



Matchmaking platforms tailored specifically for alumni of prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are emerging as a niche, yet influential market. Interestingly, this very influence reflects a broader trend towards personalised and targeted matrimonial services — a niche that not only identifies a market but also marks a significant cultural shift, one that keeps education and intellectual capabilities over caste, race, colour, or religion in partner selection.



Decoding Matchmaking



Ayesha (28), a marketing whiz from IIM, had always admired structured thinking. When she connected with Vivek (name changed), an IIM alumnus, their conversations flowed seamlessly, “We bonded over case studies and chai.” It was her parents who initially forced her into getting registered. “They wanted a man who understood what I did, and where I came from. They wanted intellectual equity, and I liked that thought very much,” Ayesha adds.



Perhaps one might ponder whether matrimonial apps exclusive to alumni of premier institutions represent the epitome of intellectual compatibility or a novel manifestation of elitism in contemporary romance. The answer unfolds through the experiences of those navigating this distinctive matrimonial terrain.



Ria (name changed), a Computer Science graduate from IIT-Bombay, initially joined IITIIMShaadi, a matrimony app, out of curiosity. It was on this platform that she encountered an alumnus from the same institute, albeit from a different and older batch, who piqued her interest. “Our initial conversations on quantum computing and campus anecdotes gradually evolved into late-night chats on philosophy and life,” Ria says, adding, “There’s a profound sense of mutual understanding and a heightened exchange of ideas when you share similar educational backgrounds and career paths.”



Sameer (name changed), IIT Delhi alumnus who later pursued his passion for art, was reluctantly signed up on an app by his sibling. Soon, he found a match that seemed like a perfect match on paper. However, their coffee date felt like a job interview as his career choices were analysed like a project proposal. “It felt more like an exchange of resumes,” recalls Sameer. “I met a fellow IITian, but our personalities clashed. It turns out, shared academic backgrounds don’t guarantee compatibility.” He found the concept of limiting dating prospects to similar educational pedigrees “a tad bit appalling and egomaniacal” emphasising that intellect goes beyond institutional affiliations and degrees.



Ready to Mingle



The National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) highlights a statistical correlation between education levels and marital stability in the West, which may roughly mimic Indian trends as well, revealing that couples with similar education levels exhibit a higher likelihood of marital longevity. Specifically, couples where both partners possess college degrees demonstrate a 78% probability of their marriage lasting at least 20 years. However, tonnes of external factors influence the Indian matrimonial market, especially one that is niche in comparison to matchmaking by general platforms.



Arjun Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer at Matrimony.com, sheds light on the evolving dynamics within the matrimony sector, highlighting stark differences between mainstream and niche platforms. Regular matrimony brands traditionally report a gender ratio of 75% male to 25% female. However, platforms like IIT-IIM Matrimony challenge this norm with a more balanced 60% male and 40% female ratio, reflecting a distinct preference among highly educated professionals. The consumer base is mostly from tier 1 and tier 2 cities like Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, etcetera. Bhatia notes that the matrimony landscape has evolved significantly, influenced notably by the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, women typically registered in their early to mid-20s, while men ranged from mid-20s to late 20s. Post-pandemic, registrations now span a broader age range, with both genders seeking matches from late 20s to early 30s, reflecting a societal trend towards delaying marriage in favour of career and personal growth.



Taksh Gupta. Founder and CEO, IITIIMShaadi.com, who pioneered his hold on the niche markets observes a few trends unique to it, “It is often observed that there exists a preference among our community for an extended period of courtship, characterised by a thorough getting-to-know-each-other phase before the Roka. In traditional setups, people would probably meet 5-10 times before getting engaged, and here, it may take months.” This, Gupta states, is possibly due to their educational backgrounds and the well-thought-out approach of couples before they decide to get engaged. He also notes that involvement of parents in these set-ups is also relatively less.



Elitist Approach



When asked about how he responds to the app propagating a sense of elitism among alumni from premiere institutions and discrimination, Gupta says, “Our intention is straightforward: to cater to a specific demographic. Just as Ferrari targets customers with the means to afford their luxury cars, we focus on serving highly educated individuals. This doesn’t imply discrimination– which would be if we charged higher prices based on education levels or offered different rates for different backgrounds; rather, it's about meeting the needs of a particular group.”



Dr Shivani Misri Sadhoo, psychologist and marriage counsellor states, “The choice to marry within similar educational backgrounds can yield dual effects. It may foster elitism and reinforce social stratification, limiting diversity in relationships. It can also facilitate genuine connections based on shared values and understanding.” While these marriages can strengthen personal bonds and contribute to stable relationships, it's essential to recognize their potential to perpetuate socioeconomic divides, as educational pedigree mostly correlates with economic status. Dr Shivani adds, “Marital success hinges on a complex interplay of factors beyond education alone; divorces within professions like film stars, doctors, lawyers, and IAS officers demonstrate that diversity in backgrounds does not guarantee or hinder relationship success.”

Bhatia highlights the growing demand for exclusive matrimonial platforms for IIM and IIT alumni. “New IITs and IIMs open annually, increasing the alumni base ready for marriage,” Bhatia notes. This surge is driven by professionals seeking partners with similar educational and professional backgrounds. These exclusive sites, according to Bhatia foresee a higher market growth. Gupta says, “AI and social networking could revolutionise matchmaking by predicting compatibility with advanced algorithms tailored to user preferences. This shift from traditional methods like horoscopes to AI-driven insights will be fascinating to watch, blending scientific precision with community-building features.”



