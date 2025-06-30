Karan Johar’s WhatsApp chats with his filmi friends have always sparked curiosity. At We The Women panel in London, the filmmaker was asked about the content of these conversations — and whether he ever planned to turn them into a Bollywood tell-all.

He joked that if anyone ever accessed the chats between him and his industry friends, they might all have to relocate from Mumbai to London.

“They are honest, and sometimes very bitchy analyses of our immediate environment. We are fashion critics, movie critics — and everyone has opinions we can never publicly share,” he said.

Commenting on being labelled the “flagbearer of nepotism,” Johar said he often wondered why he alone bore the brunt of that criticism. He admitted that star kids and film families do have the advantage of getting a foot in the door but insisted that nothing beyond that is guaranteed. “Yes, I cannot deny we have that advantage. But if you don’t have what it takes, you won’t be able to stick around,” he said. Could that perhaps explain why, on Monday, he announced the OTT release of Ibrahim’s next film, Sarzameen?

Ibrahim’s debut film, Nadaniyaan, was trolled as one of the worst films of the year. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared details of the upcoming movie, which stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

A film source revealed that, given the risks involved in theatrical releases, OTT platforms offer a safer route. “You get a wider reach and face fewer risks. Sarzameen is relying on the acting prowess of Kajol and Prithviraj, who continue to draw audiences. As for Ibrahim, we still have to wait and watch,” the source added.