‘If There Are 100 Births, I Would Like To Be Born As Rajnikanth’

Superstar Rajinikanth’s comment after receiving the coveted IFFI Lifetime Achievement Award said it all.

Speaking at the International Film Festival of India 2025 in Goa, he said, “Even if I take 100 births, I would still want to be reborn as actor Rajinikanth!” And added, “When I look back at my 50 years in this industry, it appears like only 10-15 years. That is because I like and love cinema and acting. This honour belongs to all my producers, directors, and everyone in the industry.”

He concluded by thanking Tamil people – “Ennai Vaazha Vaikkum Deivangalana Tamizh Makkalukku Nandri – describing them as “gods who have allowed me to thrive.”

The 74-year-old star’s wife Lata and daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya were with him to share his moment of glory at the 56th edition of the Festival.