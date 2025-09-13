Ibrahim Joins Wrogn

Hyderabad got a dash of glamour on Saturday as actor Ibrahim Ali Khan was unveiled as the new face of Wrogn, the youth-centric fashion label, at the launch of its flagship store in Himayatnagar.

The vibe was electric — fans packed into the venue, snapping selfies, cheering loudly, and even hailing Ibrahim as the “Mahesh Babu of Bollywood.”

The young star, dressed in effortless streetwear, seemed to fit right into Wrogn’s edgy, playful aesthetic.

For founders Anjana and Vikram Reddy, the choice of ambassador was as much about instinct as it was about style.

“From day one, it has been about connecting with the youth,” said Anjana Reddy. “Ibrahim reflects everything we stand for — effortless, charismatic, and quirky.” With him, we aim to deepen our connect with India’s young consumers.”

She also pointed out how the brand is moving beyond just fabric and design. “Through our partner TMRW, we’re using technology and AI to keep the latest trends within easy reach of young shoppers,” she added.

For Ibrahim, the association felt like second nature. “Joining Wrogn feels natural because it’s all about being yourself — real, raw, and unapologetic. That’s how I see style and that’s how I live too. I’m super excited to be part of this journey,” he said, as he unveiled Wrogn’s new winter wear and its first-ever footwear line, Wrogn Cocktails.

The moment captured the essence of what both Ibrahim and the brand are reaching for — style that’s bold, youthful, and unafraid to make a statement.