I will settle down in the South: Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is so impressed with Gopichand Malineni, director of his upcoming film Jaat, and the producers of the film, People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers, that he wants to settle down in the South of India!

Speaking at the trailer launch of the film on Monday, Sunny said,“The producers of Jaat have been so good. I want Mumbai producers to learn from them — Seekho inse kaise filmein banate hai. Hum log Bollywood bolte hai par pehle aap log seekho kaise banate hai cinema. Bollywood producers should learn from the south producers how to make films. You need to know the subject. Make the film with love and thereafter appoint a director and leave it to him. Try to believe that the biggest hero is the story and the next hero is the director. The southern producers believe in the director and they just go along with his vision.” Elaborating on his views on what is lacking in the Hindi film industry today, Sunny said, “Earlier we made good films. Nowadays, it is totally box office-driven. Ever since the corporates entered the scene, they concentrate more on commercials and sab log sirf paise banane mein lag gaye hai. Everyone is only interested in making money.”



“I will settle down in the South as I am asking them to make another film,” said Sunny with a smile.