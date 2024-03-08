I walked away as a more patient and resilient actor

Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her casting in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and the changes she has seen in the industry since her entry into the world of cinema.

Excerpts from the discussion at the FICCI Frames 2024

What was your takeaway from the Heeramandi role?

Every actor craves challenges. I’ve grown through experience, never groomed before entering the industry. No film sets with my dad, no formal training in dance or acting. Learned on the job, starting with commercial films focused on the ‘Hero’. Grateful for the journey; it honed my skills. When Bhansali sir offered me this role, I was thrilled.

YOUR learnING while working with a National Award-winning director?

Since Rowdy Rathore, Sanjay sir and I have shared a bond. We often discussed working together over coffee. This time, it all happened over a cup of tea! I’m thrilled to finally collaborate with him. His care for women actors is commendable. Through this journey, I’ve gained confidence, patience, and resilience. Good things take time, and to be a part of this project requires surrender and patience. Sanjay sir’s vision for depicting women on screen is unparalleled, and I admire the way he presents them in his films. Heeramandi offers six unique stories, each holding its own significance, making it a captivating venture.

Do you take your character home with you?

No, I don’t take my work home. I like to compartmentalise. I am a ‘switch on and switch off’ kind of an actor. Some actors may take their characters home, but, each to his own.

your career so far...

Over 14 years, I’ve grown from scratch, learning with every experience. The journey’s been eventful, fruitful, and filled with lively learning. Excitement drives me to new sets, aiming to evolve with each character. Learning from every actor and director fuels my journey, and I’m eager to keep growing.

How has the industry changed since you started out?

The writing has changed. More women-oriented subjects are being written now. Narratives of strong women are being presented. This is the best time to be in the industry— there are so many openings, thanks to OTT. The consumption of content has also changed in the last few years. Change is the spice of life. We have to lap it up.

your advice to women wanting to foray into the industry?

Go for it!’ I encourage every woman to pursue her ambitions without hesitation.