‘I took horse riding lessons for 2.5 months’

Nidhhi Agerwal is on cloud nine as her song ‘Kollagottinadhiro’ from Hari Hara Veera Mallu continues to receive love from fans. She looks regal in a ethnic get-up in the song, but refuses to tell us if she is playing a queen in the movie. She, however, gives a peek into the sets, her upcoming movies and her skincare hack. Read on:

How did you venture into films?

Though I did not want to be a model, I started modeling because that was the only way I could enter the industry. I come from a non-filmy background, and none in my family is even in a creative field. I was born in Hyderabad, but grew up in Bengaluru. My parents gave me a year to move to Mumbai and figure things out. I started doing auditions, meetings, acting classes and one day, the stars aligned and things worked out in my favour.

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is a period movie. Did you have to learn any new skill for it?

Yes, I had to learn horse riding for two and half months, and also had to learn Bharatnatyam. I am trained in ballet and Kathak.

How was it working with Pawan Kalyan?

It was an enormous learning experience. What strikes you first about PK sir is how intelligent he is. He is so well-read and he knows poetry. And I admire his courage. We shot the film before he became the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh. Then he went for his political campaign, and our shoot got postponed a little bit. He then emerged victorious — I have seen him throughout this phase, and he hasn’t changed one bit. He remains the same grounded person.

You will be seen in ‘The Raja Saab’ too with Prabhas. Can you tell us something about the shoot?

It’s a horror romantic comedy, and at the outset, I would like to make it clear that I am not the ghost (laughs). But Raja Saab has got to be the most fun set that I’ve ever been on. Working with Prabhas has been one of the best experiences of my life. He’s the sweetest, kindest person. I think people are going to be a little bit shocked with what I’m playing.

Telugu movies are making waves all over the world. What is working in its favour?

There are so many factors here — one would be that the stories. I feel they are making films, not projects.

Sometimes people are just trying to mount a project and shoot it with a certain budget, and they get artistes from various movie industries, but I feel Tollywood has always been true to its people. They have good discipline and their stories are rooted. They know what their audience likes. They’re not trying to make other regions like their films.

If they like it, it’s great, but they want their people to like their film because that’s where maximum business comes from.

How do you deal with box office failures and rejections?

It’s obviously difficult to deal with them. I do not have a Godfather in the industry, so my movies have to do well. My survival depends on that. But, I have a personality that always looks at the bright side. And I feel as an actor, you need to go through a lot of emotions. If I compare my first film and my last performance, I can see such a big difference, and the only reason for that is I have lived life for the last four years.

I’ve been through so many things. So as an actor, it was important for me to go through a lot of ups and downs, learn emotions. Eventually, it really helped me hone my craft.

Can you please drop your skincare routine?

I have very sensitive skin, and that’s why I don’t experiment much with products. I use sunblock, a good moisturiser, try to eat healthy and exercise. These are the basic things.

I change my moisturiser according to the city I am staying in — for example, Hyderabad is dry and Mumbai is very humid. So I switch moisturisers accordingly. Another good hack that works for me is putting coconut oil on my face. I wash it off after 2-3 hours and I love the results!

Do you follow any diet?

No, I believe in eating everything in moderation. Thankfully, I don’t have a sweet tooth. I need a certain amount of food and I need a certain amount of carbs in my body. I cannot function without it. However, I do try to avoid white rice and opt for quinoa. I love having kanji for breakfast.



