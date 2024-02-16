I Take Up Varied Roles To Give My Audience Something New

Showtime, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, unmasks Bollywood and strips it of its outward sheen, revealing the entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets. Emraan Hashmi, whose charismatic presence drives the narrative, answers a series of questions from DC:

On his character in Showtime

From my first film, I have been playing great characters, and have also broken the anti-hero mould. When you watch the Showtime, you will realise my character’s journey is grey and relatable. It’s not negative. Producers are cut-throat and shrewd in real-life.

On what challenges him

If I feel I won’t be able to pull off something I take up, it scares me. But if things become easy, then it also gets boring. When a character keeps me on my toes, especially something that has a certain risk element, it feels like a bonus to me. I feel that by taking up different roles, I should be able to give something new to my audiences.

On the gap between his previous project, The Bard of Blood, and Showtime

If it’s in my hands I can do three or four shows or films. But based on the films that are written with me in mind, what I am offered, I make my selection. I did get offers after The Bard, but there wasn’t anything path breaking. But when Karan [Johar] brought the Showtime script to me, I found it interesting. Cricket and Bollywood have magnetic qualities, they both attract audiences. This material is explosive, and so I chose to be part of it.

About his feeling of insecurity

I am very insecure. If any actor says he is secure, he is lying. Whether a show or film is a hit or a flop is in the hands of the audience, not in our hands. I’m insecure about one thing — whether audiences will like what I am doing or not. We make films for them. But I’m not as insecure as some other actors.

On upping his acting game

When you enter the industry, you feel you know everything; but with experience you feel you have a lot to learn. New aspects are emerging. We have to up our theatrical game. Before Covid, we were very successful, but now we are facing new hurdles. OTT has enabled new directors to come on board with fresh scripts. I feel as an actor you have to try all kinds of mediums.