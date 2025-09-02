‘I Promised Myself I’d Give This Film Everything I Had — and I Did!’

Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of prolific filmmaker Priyadarshan, has steadily carved a niche for herself since her 2017 debut in Telugu cinema with Hello! and a string of Malayalam hits. Now, with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, where she plays Indian cinema’s first Superwoman, she has taken a giant leap forward. The talented performer talks about the film and the way she is shaping her professional future.

Our film industry is largely male-dominated. Has it been a challenge to find your voice in this scenario?

I think we’re all waiting for the right stories and storytellers — and more importantly, for people like Dulquer Salmaan to back those stories so they can reach their full potential. For too long, there’s been hesitation around women-led films, but this one feels like it’s opening new doors. The support has been moving — not just from women but men as well, who’ve celebrated the film saying, ‘See what women can do.’ It shows how much we underestimate audiences, who are ready to embrace strong stories.

Your journey as an actor has been swift and steady. How did you make it happen?

Growing up, my father taught me to value craft over fame, and I owe much of this journey to him. I’ve been blessed with inspiration, opportunity, and the privilege to wait for stories that truly speak to me. Not everyone has that luxury, and I try to use it responsibly by choosing that challenge me and matter to the audience. It’s been a mix of hard work, patience, and God’s grace—and above all, I feel grateful.

How did Lokah happen?

This is best answered by screenwriter Dominic Arun, who had been developing it with cinematographer Nimish Ravi for two to three years before I came on board. It was first conceived as a small standalone film, but Dulquer Salmaan saw a much bigger universe in it. He encouraged them not to limit it as a female-centric story, but to expand its scope-and he backed that vision completely. Thanks to the three of them, my character Chandra’s journey became much larger than it was originally meant to be.

When I first heard the narration, I thought, “This is incredible… but ambitious.” I had doubts about whether I was right for it, and whether Dominic Arun could pull it off. But everyone vouched for his brilliance, and they were right. I promised myself I’d give it everything I had

How was the shooting process?

It was one of the toughest yet most rewarding experiences I’ve had. We shot mostly at night for months, but I loved every bit of it thanks to the team. Since we couldn’t afford to fly Yannick Ben’s team back and forth, all the action had to be filmed in one go. For three weeks straight, it was non-stop stunts, fights, and training. It was intense, but the collective energy kept me going.

How intense was your preparation?

I began training the day I got the role. Action was new to me — I wasn’t even athletic growing up-but training for this film changed that. The process pushed me beyond limits, made me discover my inner strength. Looking back, as tough as they were, those weeks of action are some of the best memories I’ll carry with me.

Which of your films were stepping stones for you? Tell me about your upcoming projects?

Each film taught me something—some pushed me forward, others made me pause and reflect. Up next, I have Genie with Ravi Mohan Sir, ready for release, and Marshall with Karthi Sir, a rural gangster drama. Both are very different from anything I've done before.