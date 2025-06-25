 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

‘I Play A Girl Who Is Figuring Life Out’

Hyderabad Chronicle
Reshmi AR
25 Jun 2025 8:45 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan talks about her upcoming Anurag Basu film Metro…In Dino

‘I Play A Girl Who Is Figuring Life Out’
x
Sara Ali Khan (Image:DC)

Sara Ali Khan talks about her upcoming Anurag Basu film Metro…In Dino, co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, and her look in the song, ‘Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon’, which has received a lot of praise.

Q What inspired your look in the song?

As far as the look is concerned, much like everything else, it’s Basu da’s brainchild and I think it definitely is not glamorous. It’s real.

I play an easy, breezy girl who’s just figuring her life out. I haven’t been given the opportunity to showcase that in an urban setting before.

Q How do you feel about the response to the song?

The response has been really heartwarming. People are connecting with the music, the vibe, and even the look;it’s all so beautifully simple. It’s always special when a song makes you feel something real.

Q How was it working with Aditya Roy Kapur?

It was great. He’s a very relaxed human being and actor, and he makes his co-stars feel comfortable. He’s spontaneous and that allows for spontaneity in others.

Q How is this film special?

From watching and loving Metro to now featuring in it, dreams really do come true. This film is really special because I have always wanted to work with Anurag Basu Sir. I have been an Anurag Basu fan – now I can say I am an Anurag Basu heroine too!
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
sara ali khan 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Reshmi AR
About the AuthorReshmi AR
Throughout a rewarding 24-year career spanning across broadcast, print, and digital media platforms, I have extensively covered all segments. As a seasoned digital media professional for over 15 years, I possess expertise in SEO, social media, and content strategies. Additionally, I serve as a UX writer and audience editor, with a keen interest in entertainment, hospitality, and other news topics.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X