‘I Play A Girl Who Is Figuring Life Out’

Sara Ali Khan talks about her upcoming Anurag Basu film Metro…In Dino, co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, and her look in the song, ‘Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon’, which has received a lot of praise.

Q What inspired your look in the song?



As far as the look is concerned, much like everything else, it’s Basu da’s brainchild and I think it definitely is not glamorous. It’s real.



I play an easy, breezy girl who’s just figuring her life out. I haven’t been given the opportunity to showcase that in an urban setting before.



The response has been really heartwarming. People are connecting with the music, the vibe, and even the look;it’s all so beautifully simple. It’s always special when a song makes you feel something real.



Q How was it working with Aditya Roy Kapur?



It was great. He’s a very relaxed human being and actor, and he makes his co-stars feel comfortable. He’s spontaneous and that allows for spontaneity in others.



Q How is this film special?



From watching and loving Metro to now featuring in it, dreams really do come true. This film is really special because I have always wanted to work with Anurag Basu Sir. I have been an Anurag Basu fan – now I can say I am an Anurag Basu heroine too!