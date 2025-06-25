‘I Play A Girl Who Is Figuring Life Out’
Sara Ali Khan talks about her upcoming Anurag Basu film Metro…In Dino
Sara Ali Khan talks about her upcoming Anurag Basu film Metro…In Dino, co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, and her look in the song, ‘Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon’, which has received a lot of praise.
Q What inspired your look in the song?
As far as the look is concerned, much like everything else, it’s Basu da’s brainchild and I think it definitely is not glamorous. It’s real.
I play an easy, breezy girl who’s just figuring her life out. I haven’t been given the opportunity to showcase that in an urban setting before.
Q How do you feel about the response to the song?
The response has been really heartwarming. People are connecting with the music, the vibe, and even the look;it’s all so beautifully simple. It’s always special when a song makes you feel something real.
Q How was it working with Aditya Roy Kapur?
It was great. He’s a very relaxed human being and actor, and he makes his co-stars feel comfortable. He’s spontaneous and that allows for spontaneity in others.
Q How is this film special?
From watching and loving Metro to now featuring in it, dreams really do come true. This film is really special because I have always wanted to work with Anurag Basu Sir. I have been an Anurag Basu fan – now I can say I am an Anurag Basu heroine too!
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
