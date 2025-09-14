‘I Never Said Coolie Was A Mistake’
Aamir Khan clarifies, it’s a fake video being circulated and he has great regard for Rajinikanth. Also, acting in Coolie sequel was never his plan, so where’s the question of being dropped?
Aamir Khan is shocked by the unsavory statements attributed to him regarding the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, in which he made a cameo appearance that some fans didn’t appreciate.
In a viral post, Aamir Khan is alleged to have said acting in Coolie was a ‘big mistake.’ Then there were several reactions and one being director Lokesh Kanagaraj having dropped Aamir from Coolie sequel.
Aamir clarifies: “I would never talk like that about anyone — least of all someone like Rajinikanth, whom I’ve admired forever. Who isn’t a fan of Rajini Sir? When I saw those remarks about Coolie being a mistake or badly made, I thought, ‘When did I ever say this?’ What nonsense! I’ve never spoken like that. You’ve known me for forty years — do I strike you as the kind of person who would make such cheap statements? These things damage films and relationships. Fake videos must stop. I have the highest regard for Rajini sir. I did Coolie purely out of love for him. I didn’t charge a single rupee. Working with him was all the remuneration I needed.”
As for the sequel to Coolie, Aamir clarifies that it was never part of his plan. “Arrey, I was never supposed to do the sequel! I am working on a completely separate film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. It’s not connected to Coolie at all. From what I’ve read, Rajinikanthji’s film has earned five or six hundred crores — I hardly think that’s a flop. But anyway, my project with Lokesh is a totally different script, an action film. We begin next year.” On the larger issue of fake quotes and viral misinformation, Aamir adds:
“Today the internet has become a very dangerous place. Anyone can say anything. I stay away from social media completely — it’s too stressful.”