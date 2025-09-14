‘I Never Said Coolie Was A Mistake’

Aamir Khan is shocked by the unsavory statements attributed to him regarding the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, in which he made a cameo appearance that some fans didn’t appreciate.

In a viral post, Aamir Khan is alleged to have said acting in Coolie was a ‘big mistake.’ Then there were several reactions and one being director Lokesh Kanagaraj having dropped Aamir from Coolie sequel.

Aamir clarifies: “I would never talk like that about anyone — least of all someone like Rajinikanth, whom I’ve admired forever. Who isn’t a fan of Rajini Sir? When I saw those remarks about Coolie being a mistake or badly made, I thought, ‘When did I ever say this?’ What nonsense! I’ve never spoken like that. You’ve known me for forty years — do I strike you as the kind of person who would make such cheap statements? These things damage films and relationships. Fake videos must stop. I have the highest regard for Rajini sir. I did Coolie purely out of love for him. I didn’t charge a single rupee. Working with him was all the remuneration I needed.”

As for the sequel to Coolie, Aamir clarifies that it was never part of his plan. “Arrey, I was never supposed to do the sequel! I am working on a completely separate film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. It’s not connected to Coolie at all. From what I’ve read, Rajinikanthji’s film has earned five or six hundred crores — I hardly think that’s a flop. But anyway, my project with Lokesh is a totally different script, an action film. We begin next year.” On the larger issue of fake quotes and viral misinformation, Aamir adds:

“Today the internet has become a very dangerous place. Anyone can say anything. I stay away from social media completely — it’s too stressful.”