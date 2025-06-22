‘I Have Never Played Such a Rondhu Character Before’

The formidable Shabana Azmi, who plays the central role in Lahore 1947, isn’t sure when the film will hit theatres. “I finished my work some time back. Now it’s up to producer Aamir Khan. I believe he wants to release Lahore 1947 after Sitaare Zameen Par.”

For Shabana, this has been a deeply fulfilling experience. “I play a matriarch who simply refuses to let go of her ancestral home. It’s a tragic, yet incredibly brave character.”

And yes, there were a lot of tears. “I’ve never played such a rondhu (crybaby) character in my life. To say she weeps copiously would be an understatement. I felt like Leela Chitnis and Nirupa Roy combined,” she laughs.

Lahore 1947 was also a lot of fun for Shabana. “I had never worked with Sunny before. It was my first time working with Preity Zinta too. We got along like a house on fire.” One of the most unexpected outcomes of the film? A major physical transformation. “I lost more than 15 kilos for the film,” Shabana reveals. “Since I had to play a frail-looking woman, I needed to lose weight,” she adds.