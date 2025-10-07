 Top
I Have Been Inspired by Films Like ‘Nayak’ – Devendra Fadnavis

Lipika Varma
7 Oct 2025 9:04 PM IST

The Maharashtra Chief Minister reveals his Government’s plans for the film industry, particularly Marathi movies, in a conversation with Akshay Kumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at FICCI Frames 2025. (DC Image)

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar had an interesting one-on-one with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at FICCI Frames 2025. Here are some highlights of the interview:

Akshay Kumar: You’re doing a great job promoting Maharashtra as a hub of entertainment and content creation. What plans do you have for a Film City?

Devendra Fadnavis: We’re working on creating a top-class ecosystem for film production, including infrastructure and training programmes. We’ll bring about a transformation in the industry within the next few years. I assure you that in one year we will start the transformation and try to complete it within four years. Marathi cinema is strong, and the audience is vibrant. We’re working on promoting Marathi films and creating more opportunities for creators.

AK: If you were to direct the first scene of a film titled Maharashtra, what would it be?

DF: If I were to direct a film titled Maharashtra, the first scene would be the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, highlighting the vision of Swarajya.

AK: Have you been inspired by any films or drawn from the film industry for your political career?

DF: Yes, films like Nayak have inspired me. Cinema has the power to evoke emotions and influence people. Through storytelling, content creators can raise awareness and promote responsible behaviour.

AK: I’ve played various roles, but in my upcoming film ‘Haiwaan’, I’ll be playing a negative character. The story ends with the character’s downfall — “Haiwaan har jata hai”.

DF: (smiling) I’m sure you’ll nail it, Akshay!

Lipika Varma
About the AuthorLipika Varma
Lipika Varma, a Mumbai-based entertainment journalist and former teacher, has been writing since 1990 for outlets like Deccan Chronicle, Asian Age, and more. A single mother and breast cancer survivor, she continues to thrive in her profession with resilience and passion.

