‘I Had No Idea About This Hindi Song’

Nora Fatehi has finally broken her silence on the controversy and extreme backlash over the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.’

In a video clip, the actor said she was unaware of the vulgarity and risqué nature of the lyrics, as the song was in Kannada. She added that she had shot the track three years ago.

“This was a song opposite an icon, Sanjay Dutt. Who would say no to working with him? When I was on set, I was relying on the filmmaker to translate the song, and when they were shooting it nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar. What they have done right now is a Hindi version and dubbing with really obscene words, overlaid over my dance. I had no idea and no one took my approval. When I attended the launch of the Kannada song I also saw they used very unflattering images of me in the lyrical version and also used AI-generated images of me and Sanjay Dutt,” she claimed.

The actor added that being in films, she has certain constraints, as she needs work, but was conflicted on seeing the song. “I told the director this is not Okay, there will be backlash,” she said.

She signed off saying she was against such songs.