‘I Gravitate Towards Strong Characters’

Konkona Sen Sharma plays ACP Sanyukta Das in upcoming series Search: The Naina Murder Case. The story revolves around Sanyukta, a seasoned investigator on the brink of moving departments to salvage her crumbling marriage, who is drawn into the investigation of the murder of a teenage girl just before she signs out. Together with rookie Jai Kanwal (played by Surya Sharma), she solves the case which exposes the dark underbelly of a society where truth is the rarest currency and everyone is a suspect, and threatens to upend her own life besides exposing the darkest secrets of everyone involved.

Speaking of the series, Konkona says, “I often gravitate towards strong, layered, female characters and ACP Sanyukta is as strong as they come. She’s confident at work while juggling the complexities of family life, which makes her journey deeply relatable.”

The character opened up new avenues for Konkona. “Playing Sanyukta let me tap into both my strengths and vulnerabilities, and Rohan Sippy’s clarity of vision and openness helped bring out the many layers of my character. I’m especially excited for audiences to experience Sanyukta’s inner journey — the doubts, the struggles, and the quiet courage that drives her forward.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment & Highgate Entertainment in association with Applause Production, the series will release on JioHotstar on October 10, 2025.