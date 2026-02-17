‘I Follow My Instincts When Choosing Projects’

Aditya Rawal is more than the son of Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampath. His performance as a drug addict and reluctant serial killer in Daldal is scarily authentic. Here he is, explaining how he prepared for the series and how he chooses his projects

Are you satisfied with what you have achieved in Daldal?

I don’t suppose one can ever be completely satisfied with the work they have done, but I am glad I put in the effort that I did to prepare, because it held me in good stead while shooting.

You play a drug addict and a serial killer. Were you afraid of getting into your character’s head?

No, not at all. In fact, I saw it as an opportunity to understand the mind space of an addict. While I invest a lot of time and effort into the characters I play, I make it a point not to judge them. Also, I had the able guidance of director Amrit Raj Gupta and show creator Suresh Triveni Sir to rely on. So I felt very safe.

How did you prepare for the part?

I did a lot of research on addiction. I read books, watched documentaries, visited various rehab centres and developed a rapport with Brian, an addict who last abused substance 30 years ago. He runs a rehab centre outside Mumbai. I learned so much from him that I could apply to my character Sajid. Brian was also on set for the portions where my character uses, or his behaviour is affected by the drug or withdrawal from it.

Most of your scenes are with Samara Tijori. Did you work on developing an equation with her off-camera?

While Samara and I read together a couple of times, we didn’t really work on building a rapport — it was there from the get-go. She is a fantastic actor and a lovely person, so it was a lot of fun to work with her. I am terribly excited about the response her work in Daldal received!

We see so little of you on screen despite your talent.

This year, you will see a lot more of my work, so I’m pretty excited about that. I make it a point to choose (or audition for) parts that I know will sustain my excitement for the 3-4 months that I will have to work on them. Daldal fit that bill!

Is it an advantage to have actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat as your parents? Do you consult them before signing anything?

There are massive advantages to being the son of parents working in the industry. Chief among them is that their guidance and advice are backed by years of experience and hard lessons. I always seek general advice or guidance from them. But never for specific projects. I try to follow my instincts on that front.

What next?

A few things. One is a film with Suresh Triveni Sir, that I am terribly excited about!