I Feel This Is The Best Year Of My Career: R Madhavan

Aap Jaisa Koi starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh is a heartwarming family drama that celebrates connection, companionship, and the beauty of discovering ‘Barabari Wala Pyaar’ in the most unexpected circumstances. Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, it will begin streaming on Netflix on July 11.

Madhavan shared insights into the film and his career. Highlights of the conversation:

His character, Shrirenu

Aap Jaisa Koi is unlike any love story I’ve done before; it's quiet, awkward, and deeply human. Shrirenu is one of the most complex characters I’ve played. He’s someone who longs for companionship and closeness, but doesn’t quite know how to ask for it, yet he is rich with emotion underneath. This film isn’t loud or dramatic, it’s patient, gentle, and deeply affecting. I was drawn to how it speaks to all the people who’ve felt overlooked in life or love. The film is a reminder that it’s never too late to start living on your own terms. It’s a story about vulnerability, rediscovery, and the idea that it’s never too late to open your heart.

Romance then and now

During our times there weren’t too many choices for romance, as there weren’t many apps. Whichever way it happened was okay. We didn’t have dating apps. The boy-meets-girl culture didn’t exist. However, it was appropriate to simply say, ‘Mein aapko pasand karta hoon’ [I like you]. But now all those rules have changed drastically.

Challenges of playing Shrirenu

I needed to look appropriate for my character’s age. I decided to keep a bit of stubble and blacken it a little to look younger. But director Vivek didn’t agree. Now, after the song released, I’m glad I followed his recommendations, as audiences love this song. I’m happy with the way my character has been presented by the director.

Entering the entertainment arena

I started with TV because of the Rs 3,000 per day pay packet. I wasn’t that keen to be an actor. But I didn’t have an aversion for it either. I just went with the flow.

A late arrival in cinema

I entered the film industry when I was 30. I quickly realized the need to learn the nuances of acting. I got to work with all the big-wigs like Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. But I realized I was just dancing and singing, I didn’t understand how to move ahead. Thankfully, many directors started giving me good roles. They gave me space to grow. Now, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Vikas Bahl have had the vision to cast me as the villain in Shaitaan. I feel this is the best year of my career. I credit all my directors for what I have achieved.

Feeling alienated and insecure

I work hard, and being on a set is dream come true. But sometimes, I think, ‘What am I doing at this age? Is it worth it.’ When I go back to the hotel room after work, I feel like a loner. My wife is taking care of our son. I wonder if I’m missing out on prime time with my family and doing things that I like to do. But then, I look at Ajay and Akshay and I feel ‘yaar, yeh log toh abh bhi lage huve hai.’