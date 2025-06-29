‘I Don’t Judge a Director by His Past’

Vijay Sethupathi is now shooting a movie with Puri Jagannadh, a director who has not seen much box office success lately. However, the Tamil star sounds relaxed.

He says: “Why judge a filmmaker by his recent failures? I don’t judge my directors by what they have done in the past. If I like a script I do it. I like what he is doing. It is a full-on action film. I haven’t done something like this before. It is important for me to go into untried territory and not repeat myself.”

The actor confirms that he is working with Tabu for the first time. “Yes, she has an important role. She is a fine artist. It is always a pleasure to work with a talented co-star, especially one I haven’t worked with before.”

Vijay’s Maharaja broke the box office and OTT platform last year. He says, “It was a film with a very strong statement on child abuse. In terms of emotional involvement, I would say Maharaja was my toughest role to date. The feeling of anger and revulsion was real as I have a daughter. Films with a strong message are my forte. But that doesn’t mean I don’t want to work in out-and-out entertainers. I have two Tamil releases coming up — Mysskin’s Train, and Ace.”