Nora Fatehi’s much-anticipated debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was overshadowed by reports linking her to the Rs 252-crore MD drug case. Her name surfaced along with influencer Orry and siblings Shraddha and Siddhant Kapoor for allegedly attending parties hosted by Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, an aide of Dawood Ibrahim.

The actor has firmly denied any connection to the case, issuing a strong statement on social media and cautioning those dragging her name into the controversy. “I DON’T go to parties… I’m constantly on flights. I’m a workaholic, I don’t have a personal life. I don’t associate myself with people like that,” she wrote on Instagram.

Calling herself an “easy target,” Nora said this was not the first time her reputation had been questioned. “It happened once before. You guys tried to destroy me with LIES and it didn’t work. I watched silently as everyone tried to slander my name, smear my reputation and use me as clickbait!” She urged media outlets to refrain from linking her to unrelated matters.

Explaining how she spends her downtime, Nora said she prefers low-key gatherings with close friends or “chilling in Dubai.” “I spend my entire days and nights working on my dreams and goals. Don’t believe anything you read!” she added.

A Canadian citizen, Nora is currently exploring international opportunities to build her music career. Her recent performance with Shenseea on The Tonight Show marked her global television debut.