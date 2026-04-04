‘I Don’t Follow Trends, The Story Comes First’

Q Your participation from behind the camera in the shooting of your new film Dacoit is so extensive it almost feels like you are the co-director?

I wouldn’t put it that way. I mean, I’m extremely passionate about the project. Just by the virtue of having written it with the director Shaneil Deo, there’s a lot of ideas I brought to the table. Ultimately, that’s what helped on set — he did what he did so that I could perform out of my skin and give a really outward character.

Q Are you confident of what you have created?

Extremely confident because this film is all heart — it’s a tender love story. Mrunal is fantastic. I loved what she brought to the table with the action of this film. Her ability to hold a gun while wearing a saree... there’s something beautiful and interesting about watching a woman with tears in her eyes and a gun in her hand, both at the same time. You don’t know whether to be afraid of the gun or feel empathetic toward how she’s feeling. And I think what’s beautiful about Dacoit, it’s a love story first.

Q How much has Dhurandhar impacted Dacoit?

I loved Durandar. I haven't seen part two because I've been so busy with my work on Dacoit. But I loved part one. Having said that, I've never thought of following a trend. It’s always following the story.