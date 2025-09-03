‘I Don’t Believe In Male-Or Female-Centric Films’

Anushka Shetty, one of South cinema’s most versatile stars, says she doesn’t believe in labeling films as women-centric or male-centric. For her, the story and the strength of the role matter above all. In her upcoming film Ghaati, she plays one of her most complex characters yet — a journey from victim to criminal to legend. In this candid chat, the actress opens up about her choices, challenges, and cinematic vision.

On playing her darkest role yet

“I call it raw and realistic, rather than dark.”

Anushka describes her role in Ghaati as layered and emotionally charged. “It’s about a victim who turns criminal due to circumstances and eventually becomes a legend,” she explains. Playing a tribal woman added another dimension, “I don’t believe in caste discrimination — I just wanted to be their voice and reflect their joys and pains realistically. Director Krish has made a heart-warming film.”

On bold and unconventional roles

From portraying an independent woman exploring motherhood outside marriage in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty to her memorable role as a prostitute in Vedam, Anushka has consistently taken up bold, unconventional characters.

“Only actors get this privilege — to portray varied lives and bring unheard stories to the screen,” she says.

On larger-than-life characters

Films like Arundhati, Rudramadevi, and Bhagmati established Anushka as a powerful screen presence. But she rejects the idea that she’s chasing “hero” status.

“Those films had strong, author-backed roles. I’ve also done lighter films like the one with Naveen Polishetty. I don’t divide films into male- and female-centric — I just pick good roles.”

On Her Malayalam Debut

Anushka is set to enter Malayalam cinema with a mystical socio-fantasy.

“Malayalam films are known for fresh content. I play a mystical character rooted in mythology. Our stories are rich with fascinating figures, but dark beings like vampires and mermaids are often misrepresented. I’m excited to explore this space in Kerala.”

On the Pan-India craze

While many actors chase pan-India projects, Anushka remains grounded.

“For me, honest, heartfelt storytelling matters more. Baahubali is the best example — it was made with passion and risk, and the world embraced it. Stories should first connect locally, and the rest follows.”

On the Baahubali re-release

As Baahubali gears up for a re-release in a single cut, Anushka is nostalgic.

“It’s not exactly a re-release — both parts are merged into one epic with some trims. I’m eager to watch it again with the team and audience.”