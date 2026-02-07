‘I Do Believe Everything That Happens, Happens For The Best’

Taapsee Pannu’s Assi will soon be hitting the screens. The actress talks of her hopes for the film, coming as it is after a gap, and also about how life has been after her marriage to badminton player Mathias Boe.

Assi will be your first release in three years. Does that make you a tad nervous?

Well, in a way, yes. But I have never really had control over the release of my films. I remember the time during COVID when I was working non-stop; and then I had Thappad and no other release that year. Then I had Haseen Dilruba one year and again there was a huge gap and suddenly there were four films together, which obviously is not how I would have liked it. But that’s how it happened. They initially waited for theatrical release and when it didn't happen they started releasing back-to-back because there's a certain cost incurred on the film when it's ready and not released. I feel something similar in terms of being out of my control has happened again.

What do you mean?

I shot for Assi and Gandhari almost back-to-back and finished them in the first quarter of last year, but it so happened that they didn’t come out, because they needed to be put together, edited, patchwork done, etc. So now, both films are coming out this year. It was completely out of my control. Had it been the way I planned it, both films should have come out last year. It never really happens according to an actor’s plans.

But I genuinely feel that whatever happens, happens for the good. I hope people who haven’t seen me around for two years look forward to seeing what I can bring on the screen next. I’m optimist that this absence is going to make them curious about seeing what's going to come out next.

On a personal note, what is it like being married?

I feel a little strange, answering this question, because I really don’t feel much of a difference in our relationship, or between how we both lived before marriage, and now, except for the fact that my husband Mathias Boe spends more time in India than used to, now that he's sort of retired even from coaching. We were living together even before we got married, in Denmark and in India; we used to live in each other's houses in the respective countries, with our parents. So honestly, nothing has changed.