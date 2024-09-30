I dedicate my award to all mothers

Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji, who received immense critical and commercial acclaim for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, has bagged the Best Actress award at IIFA. The film was the first post-pandemic content-driven theatrical hit, boosting the confidence of the entire industry. Mrs. Chatterjee proved that compelling storytelling reigns supreme, with its narrative based on the true experiences of a mother resonating deeply with audiences.

On receiving the award, Rani shared on stage, “It feels incredible to be standing here, receiving the Best Actress award amid such a warm and wonderful audience of my friends and colleagues for one of the most special films of my career. Receiving this award at IIFA feels even more special as it validates that Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway made a global impact. The film’s success reaffirms the timeless power of storytelling and the universal language of maternal love and human resilience.”

She continued, “The story of this Indian immigrant mother shook me deeply. A mother’s love for her child is unconditional. I used to think unconditional love was a myth until I had my own child. A mother’s love knows no law, no pity. It dares all and crushes anything in its path. No one can come between her and her child. I am extremely happy to dedicate this award to all the mothers out there. Mothers can move mountains for their children and make the world a better place.”

Rani also humbly thanked her fans and the audience for their support, saying, “Coming to theatres and showing your unconditional love and support means the world to me. You’ve embraced every role, every character, and every story I’ve had the good fortune to bring to life. Your belief in me is what drives me to work harder and strive for the best. Moments like this are possible because of your prayers. Thank you for always being there.”