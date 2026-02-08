‘I Convinced Arijit To Sing 5 Songs for My Son’

Explaining his decision to meet Arjit Singh after the latter suddenly announced his decision to quit playback singing, Aamir Khan said, “I was in Murshidabad a few days ago. I wasn’t there to convince Arijit not to quit singing for films. I was there for another purpose. Though I did try my best to persuade him to reconsider, it was in vain. He seems to have made up his mind.”





So what was the real purpose of Aamir’s visit?

“I was there for his rendering of the Ek Din songs. I convinced him to sing for my sake. He is singing for Junaid’s character. Since Ek Din was an earlier commitment, he wanted to complete it. The film has five songs, and he sings all of them,” Aamir revealed.

Praising the singer, Aamir added, “He is such a talent — and such a lovely person. I had such a memorable time with him, his family, and his team. He has absolutely nailed the songs. Such a talent! And it’s so sad for films — and for all of us who are his fans.”