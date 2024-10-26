Do Patti, which focuses on classic sibling rivalry, also tries to deliver a strong message on domestic violence and abuse of women. Kriti, who is cast in a double role, reveals that her sole aim in turning producer was to narrate stories. “I want to tell stories that need to be told, that have a heart. I am a hungry actor, and in that process, I also end up choosing a film, as well as a character, that is strong and layered”.

Though Do Patti has opened to mixed reviews, Kriti Sanon has had a rewarding year, with two back-to-back hits — the heist comedy Crew, and rom-com with a twist Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya. The actor feels though it’s a hard road for women in cinema, the current trend is that the box office is no longer driven by star power. “The success or failure of a film have gone beyond the stardom of the actor. It is the content which is the main star of every film. I also want a shift to where it doesn’t matter whether it is a man or a woman who is dominating the film, as long as it is a good film,” she says.

Female driven films

She feels the recent success of her films as well as of Stree 2, which continues to break records, will help negate the perception that female-driven movies are risky business. “I want people to put in the same amount of money and take the same risks irrespective of gender, which should never be a criteria at all. The actors should be paid based on how much audience they can pull in, regardless of being a man or a woman.” Having made her debut in Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff, it was the 2017 Bareilly Ki Barfi, which proved to be the game changer for her. Winning the National Award for Best Actress for Mimi cemented her position in Bollywood. An outsider, Kriti says she has indeed come a long way to the point where people know her name and acknowledge her work.

“It all comes down to the kind of actor you want to be perceived as. I am very hungry to be known as a good actor, as well as not be typecast as a glamorous heroine or such-and-such a hero’s heroine. An actor can only fill the vessel according to its size, one needs that scope for performance. Films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi helped showcase my potential which was not seen before. I am in a good place currently, where I am no longer operating from a place of insecurity or seeking validation.”

An entrepreneur

The enterprising Kriti has also launched a beauty brand and clothing line with sister Noopur. The actor says, unlike her screen character in Do Patti, she and Noopur share a close bond. “We have our disagreements and fights, like all siblings do. She is also my best friend. A sister’s love is always there, no matter how hard one tries to push it down.” For Kriti, it’s going to be a hectic Diwali, with the post-release promotions of her film. She has also signed on for something big, she says, but declines to give details. Her current wish list includes being part of an intense love story. “I want to do a Superwoman kind of character which has a lot of action, and a comedy as well,” she says.