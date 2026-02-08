‘I Am Not Playing Vibhishana’

The latest report doing the rounds claims that Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi is set to play Ravana’s brother Vibhishana in producer Namit Malhotra’s ambitious adaptation of The Ramayan. However, when this writer contacted Vijay Sethupathi, he flatly denied the claim.

Vijay said, “No, I am not part of this project. I have no clue where this is coming from.”

Meanwhile, another piece of false news continues to make the rounds: that Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor are coming together for Amit Sharma’s next film. That, too, is incorrect. While Amit Sharma is in talks with Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna is not part of the project in any capacity.