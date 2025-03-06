I am incredible, there’s no one like me: Ilaiyaraaja

“My upcoming symphony concert is not a matter of personal pride; it is the pride of this nation,” legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja told media persons at the Chennai airport. He was en route to London to make his debut in Western classical symphony at the Eventim Apollo Theatre with his Valient, on March 8.

“The concert will be a grand musical treat for fans. I am as excited as the fans. I am nothing without all of you, he said. Just as there is Incredible India, I am Incredible Ilaiyaraaja,” he declared. “There has never been anyone like me, and there won’t be another. I stay focused on my work, and you should do the same for yours.”

Many political leaders and film personalities have conveyed their best wishes to him for the event. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu Congress leader Selvaperunthagai, TMC leader G.K. Vasan, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, MNM leader Kamal Haasan, Union Minister L. Murugan and BJP state chief Annamalai visited Ilaiyaraaja to wish him.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan presented the maestro a bouquet of flowers and a musical instrument in the shape of a peacock. Ilaiyaraaja subsequently described it on X as a ‘well-thought-out’ present.

