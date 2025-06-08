‘I Am An Entertainer First’

Excerpts from a tete-e-tete:

“Absolutely untrue! My film is releasing only in theatres. I will fight for theatrical releases till the end.”

“It feels like being the father of a newborn — excited, nervous, wondering if the audience will love the film.”

“It’s sad we make so few. I don’t agree there’s no market. Kids are watching dubbed Western films — we must tell our own stories. I’m committed to making more films for children. They are the future, and films can help nurture empathy and values.”

On making films with social messages:

“I’m an entertainer first. Social messages happen organically if the story moves me. Films like Dangal and 3 Idiots entertained and inspired — but my job is to give audiences a great experience, not a lecture.”

On cinema’s future

“I can’t predict the box office, but cinema is my first love. I respect OTT, but theatres will always be my priority.”

On love and partnership with Gauri

“There’s no age for love. Dil toh bachcha hai ji! Gauri is calm, balanced, the opposite of me — I’m an extremist and a dreamer. She brings stability, I bring excitement. I chose to be open about our relationship — Ammi taught me never to hurt anyone. If I hold someone’s hand, I do so with respect.”