I am a spontaneous, versatile actor

Last year, Kavya Thapar and her co-star Vijay Antony suffered injuries on their faces when their boat met with a dreadful accident on the sets of Pichaikkaran 2. She took around five months to recover and had resumed shooting for her films. One of her films Eagle released recently, she has Ooru Peru Bhiaravakonda coming up. “After my recovery, I was apprehensive how my career will progress after the accident and whether I will be able to make the same impact. But later I remained focused and started to work on myself, and I am part of Ooru Peru Bhiaravakonda.”

In the Vi Anand directorial, the actress plays a dacoit and she says it’s a fun character. “I never tried comedy but the film gave me the opportunity to work on that,” Kavya asserts, stating that she is glad that her versatility as an actress to play different roles is being seen.

When asked Kavya whether there was anything she had to prepare for her part, she replies, “I am a spontaneous actor. My strength lies in being organic and natural. I understand the role to the core and then come up with a framework and give my best shot.”

They say it’s tough for outsiders to crack the film industry, but Kavya feels blessed to be able to get opportunities. According to her, her six years journey has been a roller coaster ride. “I think post my recovery I have realised that whatever life throws at you, you should never let go of discipline. I had a lot of stress eating during my recovery. And when I resumed shooting post recovery, I was overweight by 11 kilos. So I had to work hard to come down in weight,” she recalls. Earlier, even a small pimple on her face bothered her but now she says there’s more self love and acceptance. “It makes a lot of difference to your appearance on camera and approach to filmmaking. I am raring to do roles that are more impactful,” she says.