‘I Always Wanted To Do An Action Film’

In a striking departure from his small-town roles, Rajkummar Rao turns gangster in Maalik, a story set in Allahabad in 1988. The actor answered questions from the media after the First Look of the action drama was unveiled recently.

Excerpts:

Q Were you inspired by some yesteryear actor For this role?

Not really. I followed my imagination, the story, and what I observed about real people, their body language and voices.

Q In a way, you’re like the gangster in the film, isn’t it? You came here as an outsider and made it.

Nobody is born with a silver spoon. We all have the ability to build our own lives. Everyone who wishes to do something in their lifetime can easily achieve it.

Q How many takes were required for you to make these intense scenes seem so real?

Not too many. In fact, the climax action scene took 2 or 3 takes. I’m an impulsive actor. Once I understand the gist of my character and the storyline, I perform with ease, it comes naturally to me.

Q Tell us about your Bengali connection and working with Prosenjit.

My main Bengali connection is Patralekha [wife]. I really enjoy working with Bengalis. The audiences will love to watch Prosenjit in this avatar.

Q What was it like working with Manushi Chhillar’?

It was very nice to see her in this de-glam role. Also, since she belongs to Haryana, she could adapt to the language.

Q Are you confident of pulling the crowds to the theatre?

It’s not the lead actor, but the story, screenplay and direction, which pull audiences into theatres. I’m lucky to be part of Maalik. We have given our 100% to this period drama. I always wanted to do an action genre and hope audiences throng the theatres on July 11.