Hyderabad Talent at Antilia

Dinaz Noria, wedding decor maestro, outdid herself this time for the Lord Ganesh puja/celebrations at the Ambanis home. She hand-crafted a majestic Lord Ganesh idol entirely from leaves and blossoms. The floral marvel wasn’t just décor — it was devotion dressed up in couture. Guests are still whispering that the decor stole the spotlight.

Adding to the divine glamour our very own Jayanti Reddy created exquisite garments for the Lord and other deities at the puja, along with the ceremonial umbrellas. The intricate work on each item was outstanding.

Proud moment indeed, two of our city’s very talented designers taking their artistry to dazzling new heights

From page 3 to pravachans

The latest surprise in society circles? Y.S. Sharmila’s son Raja Reddy. Once a fixture at glittery soirées, he’s now reinvented himself as a preacher. Must say he sounds very articulate, and is by far the most good-looking preacher!

Wonder what K A Paul has to say about Raja Reddy.

Divine spotlight abroad

The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta is making waves overseas. At Ottawa’s EY Centre, the temple’s Kalyana Mahotsavam drew praise all the way from Canadian PM Mark Carney. Telangana to Toronto — the temple’s fame has clearly gone global.

Krish’s bad time

Pawan Kalyan’s much-touted Hari Hara Veera Mallu, billed as a birthday firecracker, barely flickered at the box office. Now director Krish Jagarlamudi admits he walked away not due to “ego clashes” but his own messy divorce and Covid delays. The film promised reel drama, but real life had the bigger script.

Krish Jagarlamudi surely needs a lot of good luck at the moment.

Courtroom cameo

Just when everyone whispered there was perhaps an out-of-court settlement between actor Nagarjuna and minister Konda Surekha, over the defamation case filed by the former when the latter made some nasty comments on Naga Chaitanya’s divorce, the actor turned up at Nampally court to record his statement.

Looks like he’s in no mood to forgive Konda Surekha, though he’s hobnobbing with the CM despite his N-Convention being demolished. After all, CM is CM!

Santosh, reduced to a joke

Kalvakuntla Kavitha maybe suspended from the party but she will not go without pulling others down. First target, cousin Santosh. What Kavitha said is true, Santosh’s claim to fame is being “KCR’s personal assistant”, hanging around him all the time. And he was rewarded with a Rajya Sabha seat. Thus his stature grew along with his finances. His harita haram programme was the biggest sham. Officials laugh, say most of those plants died! Our pal was only interested in photo-op with filmstars.

Film stars too go running when the powers that be call them!

Next target we hear is Damodar, another close confidante of KCR, who was rewarded with an RS seat. Apparently, there’s a dossier on him, all the wrong-doings when in power. Rumour is an enquiry is already underway.

Picture abhi baaki hai, boss!

Revanth Reddy’s melodious side

Turns out football isn’t CM Revanth Reddy’s only passion. In a candid chat, he revealed a lifelong love for Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar’s music. He grew up on their golden songs — and still sneaks time for movies. His last pick? Raid 2 with Ajay Devgn. From stadiums to soundtracks, the CM clearly has range.

Who was seen dancing away at a Lord Ganesh pandal? Tollywood filmmaker Dil Raju. This is a new side to him and friends say his wife Tejaswini is the lively one and her influence has rubbed off Raju too.

What is the talk in political circles? That Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy will never face family fights like KCR or Jagan as both, fortunately, have just one child each.

When did actor Sanjay Dutt and businessman AMR become good buddies? We hear the actor is well-connected in the power circles and is helpful to friends.

Where did cops swarm for a top-to-bottom check on Thursday? ITC Kakatiya, leaving everyone guessing which VIP was visiting the hotel.

Why is everyone raving about Gaurang’s new store? Apparently the textiles are displayed like one would do in a museum — worth a watch.

Wicked Whisper

Actor Vivek Oberoi is the new billionaire everyone is talking about and apparently, he’s in talks with few businessmen in the city. And they are all big projects.